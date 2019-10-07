Registration is ongoing for a golf tournament next month in which proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for veterans, active duty and reserve students attending the University of Texas at Tyler-Longview University Center.
The university is presenting the tournament in partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, said UTT Director of Development Matthew Brinton.
The shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Oak Forest Country Club, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Road in Longview.
Player fees are $125 for individuals, $500 for foursomes and $700 for sponsored foursomes.
To register, visit uttyler.edu/lucgt .
For questions or information, contact Brinton at mbrinton@uttyler.edu or (903) 566-7106.