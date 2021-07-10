GLADEWATER — Nostalgia is a powerful thing. So is friendship.
On a weekday in June, a group of six women from near and far gathered for an afternoon of antiquing and friendship in downtown Gladewater.
“This is like walking through our memories,” said Susan Taylor, as she walked through The Round Up Antique Mall, one of dozens of antique shops in Gladewater.
Taylor, of Odessa, and four of her friends – Trisha Upchurch of Lago Vista, Lana Henley of Lubbock, Jule Tyler of Dripping Springs and Carol Henry of Clowcroft, New Mexico – visited East Texas to stay with their friend Alice Hutchings at her lake home on Lake Bob Sandlin. The women, who have been friends for decades, meet up each year for a get together.
This year marked the first time they visited Gladewater’s antique district together, but they’re not alone. With its plethora of antique shops, Gladewater attracts thousands of visitors each year from across Texas and the United States.
“Our customers come from all over,” said Linda Harrison, owner of Yesterday’s Treasures in Gladewater. “If you look at the guest register, you’ll see they’re from every state.”
Indeed, a couple visiting on that June day had come from Michigan.
The reason is simple: with its classic charm and warm hospitality, Gladewater is an ideal destination for antiquing.
While many communities felt the effects of the Great Depression, Gladewater – like many other East Texas cities – did not because the oil boom happened around the same time bolstering the East Texas economy.
However, the recession of the 1980s hit many small communities, including Gladewater, hard.
At that time, many big box stores closed their doors in small communities and moved to larger cities where indoor shopping malls were continuing to grow in popularity.
That left many buildings in Gladewater and other small communities vacant.
“I owned the Western Auto store here since 1969 in this same building. At that time, Gladewater had a lot of businesses,” Harrison recalled. “They just all closed up. I was about the last one to leave.”
In 1986, Beth and Cecil Bishop purchased one of the empty buildings in downtown Gladewater and started The Gladewater Antique Mall. With Beth Bishop’s encouragement, many other individuals opened antique stores in downtown Gladewater.
Harrison opened Yesterday’s Treasures in January 1995 and had filled up her shop with vendors by March of that year.
In 1995, the House of Representatives of the 74th Texas Legislature began to take notice of downtown Gladewater’s development. They named Gladewater the “Antique Capital of East Texas” on May 24, 1995.
With dozens of antique shops featuring items from more than 100 vendors, downtown Gladewater quickly established itself as a destination.
Today, thousands upon thousands of people visit the city each year. Many are collectors, though some just peruse the stores to look for items that remind them of bygone days.
When Hutchings brought her group of friends to Gladewater, they made a day-long experience out of the trip. And that’s easy to do in downtown Gladewater.
Start the day by visiting some antique shops, then walk to a downtown restaurant, such as Buttercups Bakery and Café, for lunch. Visit more antique shops after a meal, or on a Friday or Saturday afternoon, go to The Gladewater Museum for a bit of local history about the city in which Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash once performed.