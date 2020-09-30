Goodwill Industries of East Texas has received a federal grant of $483,332 to help recruit, train, and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.
The grant funding comes through the U.S. Department of Labor and will be administered by the Department’s Women’s Bureau and the Employment and Training Administration.
“Hands-on learning experiences at Goodwill will help East Texas women learn critical skills and make meaningful contributions to the local workforce,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said in announcing the grant.
