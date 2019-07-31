From Staff Reports
LaJuan Gordon, executive director of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity in Longview, has been named to the Habitat for Humanity Texas board of directors.
The board focuses on the long-term strategy of the organization and its impact on the 71 Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Texas.
“LaJuan’s skill and experience will make a huge difference for the entire state,” Habitat Texas Executive Director Amy Parham said in a statement. “She represents the values of Habitat: pitching in, working together, to really make a difference in the world.”
Habitat affiliates nominate state board members, with the board having the final say. Gordon was appointed to a two-year term, which is renewable.
She said she will dedicate several hours a month to the state board, which meets four times a year. She also will attend state conferences and committee meetings on topics such as disaster assistance.
“We work in the areas of legislative advocacy, disaster resource development and technical assistance to Habitat organizations in Texas,” Gordon said.
Gordon joined Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, formerly Longview Habitat for Humanity, as executive director in fall 2012. Under her leadership, the organization has expanded to serve all of Gregg County, as well as Harrison and Upshur counties.
Charlie Hunt, president of Northeast Texas Habitat, called Gordon “the heart and soul” of the Longview organization.
“Her drive and vision have resulted in an organization that is stronger and more dynamic than before,” he said. “She will be an asset to the Habitat Texas Board.”