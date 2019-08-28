Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday endorsed state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, in his bid for reelection to House District 9.
Abbott said in a written statement that Paddie worked with him during the 86th Legislative Session on a number of important issues, including property tax reform, overhauling the state’s school finance system and securing the border.
“I am proud to endorse Representative Paddie for reelection, and I am thankful for his dedication to the conservative principles that make Texas the best state in the nation,” Abbott said.
Paddie announced his intention to seek reelection to the seat this week.
House District 9 covers Harrison, Panola, Cass, Marion, Shelby and Sabine counties.