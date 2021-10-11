“Texas is the kind of state where a young man can have his life broken in half and still rise up and be governor of this great state. That is the bread of opportunity that the State of Texas provides,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday, sharing the successes of the Lone Star State and Republican issues as he addressed a roomful of constituents at the annual Columbus Day dinner, hosted by the Harrison County Republican Women.
The annual dinner, held at Bear Creek Smokehouse, is a fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Women’s Carolyn Abney Scholarship Fund. Describing Abbott as a distinguished man, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher, who served as master of ceremonies, said it was an honor to have the governor in the county.
Greeting the crowd with a hearty “Howdy, Harrison County,” Abbott said he was glad to be back home in East Texas where he grew up — right next door in Gregg County. He thanked the Republican Women and the group’s president Donna Philyaw for the invitation.
“I also want to thank the Republican Women of Harrison County ... for what you all did for me and the last time I ran for governor,” he said.
The governor gave a few other acknowledgements, including a thanks to State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall.
“(Rep. Paddie) has been an incredible public servant, and knowing the amount of time and attention and detail that he went into, to ensure that the Texas power grid would never fail again, thank you Chris Paddie for everything that you do,” Abbott said, to a rousing applause.
Kicking off the evening, Abbott shared how a newcomer to Texas impressed him with her reasoning about moving to Texas from Georgia.
“She said she was concerned Georgia was turning blue and she wanted to move to a red state,” he said.
Abbott said he assured her and everyone in the audience that Republicans are going to win Texas in 2022.
“Campaigning has never been easier before now, because it used to be we were running against Democrats, and then they were liberals and then they were progressives and now they tell you who they really are," Abbott said. "They are socialists, they are communists, they are Marxists, they are going to lose in 2022.”
Noting some successful efforts under his leadership and during the special sessions, Abbott said he was able to pass a law that banned the teaching of critical race theory that he says works to divide the country instead of unite.
“I wanted to see a ban on critical race theory from the youngest grade to the end of high school on every single subject taught in our high school, so I put it on the special session agenda, and during that special session we passed it and I signed it and now critical race theory is banned from teaching in any public school,” he said.
Citing the economic health of the state, Abbott said Texas is the perfect example of how capitalism works.
“Let me give you an example, just a few months ago, Texas was ranked by CEOs, the people who run businesses, as the No. 1 state in the United States for doing business," he said. "The amazing thing about it, however, was it was the 17th year in a row that Texas has been ranked No. 1 in the United States.”
Abbott said the state has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but like his own personal story of rising above paralysis, Texas also rose above its challenges.
“The story I talk about all the time, about me being in a wheelchair and rising above that, I talk about overcoming our challenges,” he said, sharing how a large tree fell on him at age 26 while jogging. The tree crushed his vertebrae, leaving him permanently paralyzed.
“My point is our lives are defined not by how we’re challenged but how we respond to those challenges, and that’s what Texas did during the time of COVID, because even during the time of COVID we excelled economically,” he said.
Abbott said every session, since he’s been governor, the legislature has cut property taxes, including in this regular session.
“We’re working on a plan as we speak in this special session, right now to reduce your property taxes even more so you get to keep more of your hard-earned money,” he said.
Speaking on more current events, Abbott said earlier in the day he issued an executive order that banned anyone from being forced to be vaccinated.
“Every place I go, kind of the most meaningful thing I hear is the border and the second thing is I’ve been hearing people crying about losing their job or that they were about to lose their job, no ability to pay their bills, kids at home who needed to have food put on their table. And the reason they were going to lose their job is because they were going to be forced to make a choice between either getting a vaccine or not going to work,” Abbott said. “Today I said I’m not going to force you to make that choice. I issued an executive order saying that nobody in the State of Texas can be subject to vaccination mandates.”
The governor said getting the vaccine should be a choice.
Speaking about the state’s efforts to secure the border wall, Abbott said he signed two bills for border security — one during the regular session and one during the special session.
“Combined, we are using $3 billion of Texas taxpayer money to do the federal government’s job to secure our border,” he said.
Abbott also talked about his effort to build a border wall in Texas.
“This is a large-scale construction project,” Abbott said. “We’re having a meeting later on this week to get updated on it, but I think they’re going to tell me that the contractors will be decided upon by the end of this month.”
“The manager in charge of Texas Facilities Commission told me that with the land we already have and the speed they’re working, don’t be surprised if you see some of the Texas border wall go up before the end of this calendar year. We will get that border wall going,” he said.
Ending his speech, Abbott rallied for support for his 2022 election.
“There are people in this state who hate America the way that it is, people in this state who despise Texas the way that it is. One of those people is Beto O’Rourke, who is going to be running for governor against me,” Abbott said. “We cannot allow Texas to go down the pathway of Marxism, socialism."