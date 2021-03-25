Gov. Greg Abbott has named Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman as chairman of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
“I was surprised,” Steelman said Thursday. “To get a phone call like that, it’s surprising to say the least. Certainly humbling.”
He has been involved with the state fire commission since 2006 when he served on a committee.
“I served for about 10 years, and then in 2017, I was appointed to serve as a commissioner,” Steelman said.
The commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry. As chairman, he will be in charge of meetings and helping the commission work through issues as they arise.
“We set the standards and make sure we have professional standards in place to keep our firefighters safe,” Steelman said. At a minimum, the commission will meet quarterly in Austin, but there are other meetings and activities that come up through the year.
“It’s certainly exciting,” he said. “I am honored to be able to represent Longview.
As far as he is aware, Steelman is the first chairman of the committee from Longview.
He said he hopes to help make Texas fire services the best in the nation.
Steelman is an instructor at Kilgore College Fire Academy and serves as regional director for the Northeast Region of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Task Force-1, Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Emergency Management Assistance Team and the East Texas Council of Government Homeland Security Advisory Committee.
He is also a board member of See Saw Children’s Place Daycare, past president of the Longview (Greggton) Rotary Club and a panel member of the Sabine Industrial District Citizen’s Advisory Panel.
Abbott appointed five others to the commission with terms set to expire in February 2027.
The appointments are subject to Texas Senate confirmation.