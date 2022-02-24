Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles as presiding judge of the 10th Administrative Judicial Region for a four-year term.
The state is divided into 11 administrative judicial regions, and the office of the 10th Administrative Judicial Region is in Longview.
The region covers 32 counties.
Charles' duties as presiding judge include promoting and implementing regional rules of administration; advising local judges on judicial management; recommending changes to the Supreme Court for the improvement of judicial administration; and acting for local administrative judges in their absence.
He also has the authority to assign visiting judges to hold court when necessary to dispose of accumulated business in the region.
Charles has served as the presiding judge of the 10th Administrative Judicial Region since February 2018. He is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a former member of its Criminal Law Advisory Commission.
He also is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Litigation Section, Criminal Justice Section and the Judicial Section, where he is chair of the Legislative Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Association of District Judges and Gregg County Bar Association. He is a former member of the Texas Judicial Council, Texas Indigent Defense Commission, Judicial Education Committee, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.