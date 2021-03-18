Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Linda R. Thomas of Longview as presiding officer of the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Her new term is set to expire Feb. 1, 2022.
The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, expand or extend transportation projects in Northeast Texas.
Thomas is a general partner at Butter Ryan Partners. She is a board member of the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-20 and I-30 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committees and the East Texas Council of Governments’ Rural Planning Organization.
She is past president of the Longview Rotary Club and a member of the Greater Longview United Way, Longview Economic Development Corp. and Junior League of Longview.