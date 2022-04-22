Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Memorial Day event in Longview.
The Day of Thanks and Remembrance is scheduled May 30 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Teague Park. According to information from event coordinator Dr. John Coppedge, the ceremony is slated to be "the biggest patriotic event in the history of East Texas."
During the ceremony, 19 honor guards will simultaneously lay floral wreaths at each of the monuments in the plaza. Singer and Longview resident Neal McCoy is set to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, buglers will sound "Taps" and bagpipes will perform "Amazing Grace," according to information from Coppedge.
Abbott, who lived in Longview for a time as a child, will be the keynote speaker.
Before the main ceremony, Boy and Girl Scouts members will hold a formal flag retirement ceremony to dispose of used U.S. flags in an incinerator specifically built for disposal.
Members of the military also will be present with "static displays" to participate in the main ceremony.
Representatives from the Longview police and fire departments, EMS, Gregg County Sheriff's Office and both Longview hospitals also will be in attendance, according to information from Coppedge.
Following the main ceremony, "Governor Abbott will preside over the rededication ceremony of the renovated Troop 201 Scout cabin located in the park." Abbott is a former member of Troop 201.
Hot dogs, ice cream and small U.S. flags will be handed out at the free event for up to 1,500 people.
In conjunction with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Gregg County Historical Museum, a patriotic art and historical essay contest are being sponsored by event organizers for Gregg County students in grades nine through 12. Both contests will award prizes for first, second and third place for $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively.
Guidelines for the art contest are:
Submission should be a painting or drawing with a patriotic theme.
Oil paint, pencil, ink, charcoal or similar media can be used.
Maximum size is 12-inch by 18-inch.
Work should be matted.
Each entry should have the name of the artist, name of the school, name of the art teacher and contact information for all on the back of the work or an attached letter.
Each participating school will judge students' entries and submit three works to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, which will decide the overall winners.
Home schooled students can submit their work directly to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts at 215 E Tyler St, Longview, TX 75601
Guidelines for the essay contest are:
The topic is one one of the following and how it changed America: World War I, World War II or the Vietnam War.
Each essay must be 1,500 words or less.
Each essay should be in a Microsoft Word document.
Each participating school will judge students' entries and submit one essay to the Gregg County Historical Museum, which will decide the overall winners.
Home schooled students can submit their essay directly to the museum by email at director@GreggHistorical.org.
The deadline for submissions for both contests is May 6.
Sponsorships for the event are being accepted. For information, contact Coppedge at (903) 663-1533.