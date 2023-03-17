Work is underway to open Solo Sandwich Co. in April in downtown Longview.
Named for South Longview, Solo will be a grab-and-go restaurant. The new venture is an undertaking of two people who already are invested in downtown Longview. Zahck Israel and Chad Nevils also own Ollie's Skate Shop at 105 W. Tyler St. Nevils and his wife, Laura, own Books & Barrels, a bookstore and wine store at 206 N. Center St. in downtown Longview. Israel relocated his Longview Cabinet Shop from Eastman Road to 319 E. Cotton St. several years ago, opening there the same weekend that he and Nevils opened Ollie's Skate Shop.
"This is my home — downtown," Israel said on Thursday while he was working on preparing the space at 300 E. Tyler St. for Solo Sandwich Co. He hopes to open by the end of April, at the southeast corner of Tyler and Green streets. The sandwich shop is right around the corner from Cace's Kitchen and Greenside Beverage Co., and the three businesses are connected by an interior hallway that makes it easy for the businesses to work together.
Isreal said the sandwich shop will be mostly grab-and-go style. The restaurant will have a couple of tables inside, but he said Solo diners also will be able to take their sandwiches to the outdoor patio area of Greenside Beverage Co. to eat or order their sandwiches while they're at Greenside.
Israel's plan to open the Solo Sandwich Co. grew from his own love of downtown Longview and his belief that there aren't enough restaurants downtown. He's heard other people express the same opinion, he said.
His plans fell into a place as well because one of his employees at the cabinet shop has a culinary degree. Josh Dennis is developing the sandwiches the restaurant will offer, and he'll be kitchen manager at Solo Sandwich Co. Jasey Ann Beddingfield, an artist with downtown connections as well, will be store manager.
"It's community," Israel said of the people coming together to support each other in downtown Longview.
Solo Sandwich Co. will feature "fresh ingredients" with healthy options for customers, Israel said.
He's more than two years into his business ownership in downtown Longview, which is something he had always wanted, he said.
"We've been super blessed," he said.