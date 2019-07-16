A Longview contractor will stabilize erosion near a major thoroughfare under a recently awarded $182,000 contract.
Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview will use riprap and a transverse tieback to protect underground utilities from rapid erosion of the Grace Creek channel just north of U.S. 80.
Riprap is commonly used for slope and erosion protection throughout Longview, but use of the transverse tieback — a method for stabilizing excavated soil or rock — is unprecedented for the city of Longview, City Engineer Alton Bradley said.
"The transverse tieback was recommended by the consulting engineers after they noted its use on the Red River near Shreveport in similar circumstances," Bradley said.
Last month, Leland Bradlee entered the lowest bid among six bidders for the project, according to city records. The Longview City Council awarded the company's bid of $182,750 on Thursday.
The project calls for 425 cubic yards of riprap and six transverse tiebacks to be installed on Grace Creek's western banks.
Though the project is adjacent to the soon-to-be-constructed Guthrie Creek Shared Use Path phases 2 and 3, they are not related, Bradley said. Environmental studies for the shared use path are ongoing, with construction tentatively to begin next year.
"While this project is very close to the south end of the new Guthrie Creek Shared Use Path," Bradley said, "it has no coincidence in its timing. The project was approved in the Fiscal Year 2018 Capital Improvements Program to protect existing utilities from rapid erosion of the channel of Grace Creek."
Funding for the project is coming from the city's Water Utility CIP Fund, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said.