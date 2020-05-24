Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
When Pine Tree High School senior Rose LaBay left Aug. 19 for her study abroad program through the State Department, she expected to stay in Bosnia until June.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and she was told she would have to return home March 13.
“I actually only got 14 hours notice to pack all my things and get on a plane home,” she said. “That was probably the hardest part of it all. I didn’t really get to say goodbye to the friends I made there or goodbye to my family. It was a really big shock.”
LaBay said she enjoyed the study abroad program and was upset about leaving three months early.
“It really was the best experience of my life,” she said. “I remember being so nervous and excited before leaving. I’m really lucky to have had the experience. I had an amazing host family. ... I’ve learned a fairly good amount of a very interesting language.”
Once she returned to the U.S., it was not the same country she left.
“I was expecting when I came back it will be June, and it will be summer, and I’ll be able to see my friends, and I’ll get to go to all the restaurants and places I’ve been missing, and I’ll get to go out. And then they tell me, ‘You have to do a 14-day self-quarantine,’ “ she said. “I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t really enjoy anything. I couldn’t see my friends. It was really different coming back than I ever expected.”
Other than not being able to see her friends, LaBay said returning home and being just a few miles away from her grandfather who has cancer — 82-year-old Charles McCellon — but not being allowed to see him was hard.
“I couldn’t see him for 14 days. We’re only maybe 2 miles apart, and he’s like, ‘I can’t see you. This is crazy that we’re in the same city and I can’t see you,’ and I was like, ‘Well, we went seven months (without seeing each other), so we can go through two more weeks.’ “
She said she now tries to spend as much time with her grandfather as she can.
LaBay’s program would have extended past Pine Tree’s original graduation date, but she now will be able to walk across the stage with the rest of her class June 27.
The district hosted a car parade Wednesday for seniors, and it was LaBay’s first time seeing her classmates and teachers in months.
“That was actually really, really nice to see my teachers that I hadn’t seen in awhile and to see my classmates,” she said. “I think that was the first time it sunk in. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a senior and I’m graduating and going to college,’ because I haven’t had any of those senior events.”
Pine Tree High School counselor Bill Irvine said LaBay was self-motivated during the study abroad application process and program.
When she returned, Irvine said the school had to adjust so she could finish her last science course, which was not difficult for a student like LaBay.
“She’s a go getter (and) a self-starter,” he said. “I think she’ll be really successful, and she’ll be well-prepared. She’s independent.”
LaBay plans to attend Loyola University New Orleans in the fall and major in film and international business.
“I’m just as happy I went and did what I did, because that was a really great experience, but I’m happy to get a graduation ,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having that one thing for my senior year. Even if this has been a crazy senior year in every way, I’m glad I’ll have that.”