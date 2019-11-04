After a month of use and some fine tuning, Longview Transit held a ribbon cutting Monday on its new Transfer Center.
The center, part of the Longview Multimodal Transportation Center at 908 E. Pacific Ave., continues a nine-year master plan for a multimodal facility that now brings public bus service Greyhound Bus Lines and Go Bus from the East Texas Council of Governments into spaces across the street from the renovated Historic Longview Train Depot, where Amtrak passenger rail service is available.
Land acquisition, construction and related costs for the Transfer Center were funded through a $1.4 million Intercity Bus Funding grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to the city.
"The completion of the Transfer Center places transit riders in proximity of other transportation providers and allows for service expansion in Longview with the addition of a new route," according to a statement from the city.