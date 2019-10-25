Edwina "Randi" Woodley, the grandmother fighting the Tatum ISD dress code, was arrested Friday evening on charges of child endangerment and perjury, her lawyer, Waukeen McCoy, has confirmed.
Woodley, 51, was being held Friday night in the Rusk County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a charge of abandon/endanger child without intent to return, jail records showed. No bond was set on the perjury charge, the records showed.
Details on the charges were not available Friday evening.
McCoy said he has not seen a warrant. He said the sheriff's office went to Woodley's house and made the arrest there. He said he believes family members went to get her 4-year-old grandson, Michael Trimble, of whom who she has custody.
In August, Tatum ISD officials told Woodley that Michael, a prekindergartner, was out of compliance with the district's dress code policy because of the length of his hair. Michael’s hair falls past his shoulders.
Woodley and the mother of a kindergartner who the district also said was out of compliance with the dress code because of his hairstyle have since become embroiled with the district. The two boys spent some time in in-school suspension and are no longer allowed to attend classes.
Woodley claims the Tatum ISD dress code is discriminatory. She and the kindergartner's mother held a protest in front of the district administration building in September and received a hearing before the school board on Oct. 21 over their grievances about the expulsion of their children. Their grievances were denied.
Woodley was planning another protest Friday evening, McCoy said.
"This is, to me, a continuation of retaliatory actions," he said. "We knew she was having a protest. They waited until 5 (p.m.) after the courthouse closed to arrest her. It’s unfortunate they have gone to this length to get her to stop protesting."
After the hearing in which Woodley's grievance was denied, McCoy had said they intend to file a lawsuit claiming Michael was unlawfully expelled from school.
At the hearing, the school district's attorney, Heather Castillo, denied that Michael was expelled and insisted, instead, that the issues have to do with Woodley's "manipulations" of the Head Start system to get ahead of other parents and children on the waiting list.
Castillo said when Woodley enrolled Michael in Head Start, she was told that, based on her income, Michael would likely be placed on a waiting list.
Woodley then asked what if she gave guardianship of Michael to her mother, Barbara Johnson, Castillo said. The employee said she would have to provide documentation of the change and her mother’s income, Castillo said.
She said Woodley returned to the school later that morning and presented a two-sentence document that said she was giving guardianship to her mother.
The documents were accepted by the employee, Castillo said, and Woodley was allowed to bypass the waiting list.
McCoy said he intends to get Woodley out of jail Saturday morning.
"She’ll be making bail (Saturday). I’ve already set it up," he said. "And she’ll keep fighting."