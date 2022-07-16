Diana Volunteer Fire Department has purchased a new vehicle with funds from the Texas A&M Forest Service's Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.
The vehicle primarily will be used in brush, grass and wildland fires, according to the department. The vehicle will allow firefighters the ability to reach areas that might not be accessible with other vehicles. The Ford F350 pickup also is equipped with a slip-on unit that can hold 350 gallons of water and five gallons of foam.
“We are in the process of building a second fire station to provide better coverage for our district. This brush truck will allow both stations to be better equipped,” said Justin Hankins, the department’s assistant chief.
Diana VFD is recruiting new members and encourages community members to drop by the fire station any Tuesday night or engage with the department through Facebook.