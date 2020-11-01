Upshur County soon will be able to house COVID-positive inmates in its jail, thanks to a state grant that Sheriff Larry Webb has secured.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a $32,962 grant from the state’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which provides funding to states and local governments for preparation, prevention and response to the pandemic.
Webb said he will use the funding to create three negative-pressure cells in the jail. Each negative-pressure cell will be able to house up to eight infected inmates, meaning the county can house up to 24 inmates in the cells.
Negative-pressure cells are isolation rooms in which the ventilation does not flow into the general ventilation system of the facility. Such cells would allow the jail to “quarantine” inmates if they do catch COVID-19 or any other contagious, highly infectious disease, Webb said.
“At this point in time, with the protocols and diligent efforts of our employees, the jailers and the staff in the jail, we do not have an issue in our jail right now,” Webb said. “But in the foreseeable future, as we looked at how best to deal with this issue, we determined that’s to make negative pressure cells in the jail, where we could actually house inmates that have the virus or other contagious illnesses.”
Webb said this would apply to inmates who are not sick enough to go to the hospital, but who are still contagious and must be confined.
The Upshur County Jail separates its male and female inmates, and Webb said he intends to have two negative pressure cells on the male side of the jail and one on the female side of the jail.
Webb said he has submitted plans to the Texas Jail Commission that must be approved before the negative-pressure cells are installed.
In addition to the new cells, Webb said he also plans to purchase several “no-touch temperature readers” for the county that will allow visitors to walk through and have their temperature taken digitally. He plans to install one of those at the jail for visitation once things begin to open up; he also plans to install readers at the entrance to the Upshur County Justice Center and at the Upshur County Courthouse.