A $50,000 grant from CVS Health is aimed at helping local nursing students intern and gain knowledge through the Greater Longview Optimal Wellness initiative.
GLOW, formed in 2021, is a multi-agency program that helps people navigate the right medical resource for their individual need.
Amy Hooten, Longview Fire Department’s EMS section chief and president of the GLOW steering committee, previously said that residents often use 911 and emergency room services as primary care for issues that may not require emergency services. GLOW exists to help reroute people to the right service.
Hooten said the Episcopal Health Foundation connected GLOW with Aetna, which led it to apply for the CVS Health grant. The grant was officially awarded in October but didn't go into effect until the spring 2023 school semester.
Nursing students from LeTourneau University, Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Tyler - Longview are working with Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd - Longview along with staff at the Longview Fire Department shadowing its GLOW work, Hooten said.
"So that's the case manager and people at the hospital and community paramedics here at fire department and (are) just learning about GLOW and who qualifies, how to enroll them and really community medicine and how to collaborate with partners in GLOW," she said.
The experience provides nursing students with a different view of nursing other than how to treat patients medically, Hooten said. It introduces students to other avenues that may assist patients and resources for their specific needs, as well as what a nurse's responsibility is as a community member and medical worker.
The grant is distributed to the colleges and not individually.
"The school disperses it throughout the organization through the nursing program, then it goes back to the students through the school," Hooten said.
Funds are dispersed based on the number of shifts the students work, which are scheduled to fairly accommodate each program's class size, she said. The shifts count toward clinical hours normally required in the nursing curriculum.
The $50,000 grant will cover one year, or four semesters, for the nursing students.
Hooten said she believes students aren't the only ones benefiting from the grant.
"We benefit from their hands and feet to help us get the work done, and they benefit from knowledge," she said. "This gives them knowledge about how the social determinants of a patient affect the medical aspects of their health."
Additionally, students get to learn how local nonprofits in the community work together to to meet residents' needs, she said.