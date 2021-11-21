Heartisans Marketplace in Longview has received a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to fund a new assistant program director’s position.
Heartisans, at 3501 Gilmer Road, provides job training and other services to homeless and other underserved women.
The new position will assist the nonprofit organization’s program director in preparing women for the workforce and provide aid in resolving legal issues that have prevented them from re-entering the workforce, according to Heartisans.
Many of Heartisans’ clients are coming from homelessness, addiction and domestic violence, according to the organization.
To learn more about Heartisans or to refer a woman who needs assistance in re-entering the workforce, visit www.heartisans.org .