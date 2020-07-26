IMG-7370.jpg

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Neveah Chaseberry, left, was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 Melton Street, near Timpson Park, in Longview. The child stands 2-foot-6 and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with Neveah's abduction.

The Longview Police Department (LPD) canceled an Amber Alert after a 3-year-old child was found.

Police said she is now with a parent.

No information has been released on any charges.

The child was missing since July 15.

Here is the original report from this morning:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Neveah Chaseberry was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 Melton Street, near Timpson Park, in Longview. The child stands 2-foot-6 and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing. Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53.