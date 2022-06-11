The Great Texas Balloon Race soon will land at its new home at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center complex in Longview.
And the ticketed festival portion of the race — which includes vendors, live music and more — is set to return for the first time since 2019.
All race events, scheduled Friday through Sunday, will be inside the city, moving from the East Texas Regional Airport where they had been held since 1990. Competition flights were inside the city in 2021, and the entire event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Spectators also will have more opportunities to see seven special shape balloons, which will be set up all three mornings of the event at various spots around the city.
Balloon Race Chair Michelle Ford said festival events are set to take place behind the back side of the convention center complex across the parking lot.
A stage for entertainment, balloon glows and Kid's Land activities as well as food , commercial and arts and crafts vendors also will be set up in that area. Additionally, the festival will offer beer and wine sales for the first time, with no outside alcohol or coolers allowed, Ford said.
The popular balloon glows are scheduled at 8:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday, if the weather cooperates.
Sixty-five pilots from as far away as Ohio, New Mexico, Louisiana and England are set to compete, Ford said. Pilots compete through tasks such as hitting targets on the ground with bean bags.
Targets and tasks as well as their locations will be determined Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning and will be given to the pilots and their crews at briefings.
For competition flights, if any targets across the city are accessible and safe for residents to view, the locations will be posted after they are announced on the Great Texas Balloon Race Facebook page and at greattexasballoonrace.com .
Flights are dependent on the weather, the wind and where the targets are placed. Spectators are encouraged to be aware of and respectful of private property.
The festival portion of the event is set 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For information, visit greatexasballoonrace.com .