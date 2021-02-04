This year's Great Texas Balloon Race will include more competition flights over Longview than in normal years, but it will not include the entertainment and other festival features.
Great Texas Balloon Race Chairwoman Michelle Ford made the announcement this morning at The Green in Longview that the event will happen during the third weekend in June with safety modifications for the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
She said more than 60 pilots are expected for scheduled competition flights on the mornings of June 18 through 20. The flights at this year's event will happen over the Longview area instead of some of them taking place over the East Texas Regional Airport. Ford also said non-competition flights have been added for the afternoons of June 18 and 19.
GTBR officials on Thursday issued a press release with more details.
Great Texas Balloon Race officials are proceeding with plans for the 2021 event to be held June 18-20. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be focused on the competition ballooning events that have made GTBR one of the premier ballooning competitions in the country. Approximately 60 top pilots and their beautiful hot air balloons will be flying and competing in the skies over the City of Longview. In addition to the morning competitive flights Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fun flights will be added Friday and Saturday afternoon to enhance the entertainment value for balloon watchers on the ground.
“Keeping public safety at the forefront of our planning and after careful consideration, the difficult decision has been made to host no public events in 2021,” explained Michelle Ford, the GTBR 2021 Chairman. “Specifically, there will not be any balloon glows, special shape tethers, musical entertainment or our traditional festival activities. Our goal continues to be to bring an exciting experience to our community through world class ballooning competition by the very best pilots.”
Ford went on to say, “It is only because of the strong support of committed sponsors, that our community can look forward to the enjoyment of balloons flying overhead the third weekend of June. We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors who eagerly partnered with us and have already committed to support this year’s event.”
The Great Texas Balloon Race appreciates the continued support of Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt along with the County Commissioners and Mayor Andy Mack as these decisions were being finalized. Great Texas Balloon Race is the oldest annual event in Longview and will return strong with our full event schedule in 2022.