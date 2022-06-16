Great Texas Balloon Race organizers say they have a plan to avoid headaches with parking and traffic this weekend as the event moves to the Longview Convention Complex.
Residents have voiced concerns on social media about traffic jams and long lines of vehicles on the roads adjacent to the complex. Those roads include Cotton Street, Jayce Drive, Texas 31 and Loop 281.
Balloon Chair Michelle Ford said she understands the traffic and parking concerns that have been raised by residents, and both have been "major considerations" in the balloon board's decision to move from the East Texas Regional Airport. Organizers studied previous events at the complex to develop a traffic and parking plan, she said.
"The Longview Police Department will be managing traffic as they do with all events in the city of Longview," Ford said.
She added that the 30-plus acres of land across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Fairgrounds will be used for general parking. As with most events with a large attendance, entering and exiting parking areas often take time, which is why Ford recommends attendees arrive early and stay late.
"Enter Jaycee Drive from the east Hwy. 31 or West Loop 281. Longview Police Department personnel along with Texas State Guard personnel will direct you to your parking space," Ford said in an email. "The entrance to the convention complex on Cotton Street at 100 Grand Blvd. will be reserved for VIP parking and handicap placards."
The Great Texas Balloon Race runs Friday through Sunday. Competition flights are scheduled those mornings across the city, while festival events, including music, vendors and more, are set 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the convention complex.
Tickets for the festival activities are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For information and a schedule of events, visit greattexasballoonrace.com .