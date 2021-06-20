Pilots this morning are again hitting the skies over Longview for the final flight of this year's Great Texas Balloon Race.
No competition flights were grounded during the race, which officially began on Friday, although this morning's flight is expected to be brief.
Pilots this morning will be aiming to complete a task at one primary target at the field across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Exhibit Building. Race officials said spectators cannot go onto the field, but they can watch from the fairgrounds parking lot.
Target locations are good spots from which to watch the balloons. The first target in the sequence often being the best.
An ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to present awards to the winners of the competition.
Watch for coverage in the Longview News-Journal as balloon events continue this weekend.