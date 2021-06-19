Pilots this morning are again hitting the skies over Longview during the second competition flight of the Great Texas Balloon Race.
Skies over the city were dotted Friday morning with balloons during the first day of competition, which was followed that evening by a non-competition flight.
Winds this morning again offered favorable conditions for flying.
Pilots this morning will be aiming to complete tasks at various targets.
The first mandatory target is at:
— Longview ISD Administration Building on East Young Street
The rest pilots will hit as they can depending on winds:
— Bramlette Elementary School
— East Side Airport, across from Wyatt’s Trailer Sales
— Field across from Longview Christian School on Pegues Place
Target locations are good spots from which to watch the balloons. The first target in the sequence often being the best.
Pilots are set to again launch for a non-competition flight this evening depending on the weather. The final competition flight is set for Sunday morning. An awards ceremony Sunday will recognize the winners of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race along with the U.S. National Junior Championship and the Texas state champion.
Watch for coverage in the Longview News-Journal as balloon events continue this weekend.