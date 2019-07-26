FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TARGET LOCATIONS: 1. 1500 block of East Young St. between LISD Admin building and bus barn. 2.Pine Tree Elementary School at Pine Tree Rd and Silver Falls. 3.Near intersection of Whatley Rd and LaFama Rd. in West Longview. They will launch from southeast Longview and flying in generally a northwest direction.
Great Texas Balloon Race target locations
Scott Brunner
