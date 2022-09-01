Registration is open again for the Greater Longview Children's Choir Association, and directors are hoping more youngsters will sign up for the choir's second season.
The nonprofit organization had its inaugural season September 2021 to May 2022, said Artistic Director Miranda Dolive. About 45 students performed in four concerts plus a feature spot with the Longview Symphony for its Christmas concert, she said.
"We were very very pleased with our first season," Dolive said. "The children were so wonderful to work with, and we had so much support from our community ... We were also overwhelmed by the generosity of the community to help funding scholarships for the students as well.".
As the association prepares for its second season, Dolive wants to see even more students register.
"We're just trying to grow our numbers and reach out into the community more," she said. "We would love if we could get kiddos from some of the school districts in the surrounding area."
The choir is recruiting children in a 30-mile radius from Longview and hopes to get youngsters from as far as Gilmer, White Oak, Gladewater, and Kilgore, she said. The association plans to divide the children into two choirs this season based on their singing level.
"We'll assess the children the first day. We want to make sure that they're in a place that they feel comfortable and we're not going too fast or too slow for them and everybody's growing," Dolive said.
Since opening registration this week, 30 students have signed up, and Dolive said she hopes that number continues to grow.
Registration is open through September.
The choir is aiming to have one major concert per semester along with a smaller opportunity per semester, Dolive said. It once again will partner with the Longview Symphony for a Christmas concert.
Rehearsals are set to begin Sept. 12, and the choir's first concert of the season is scheduled Nov. 14. The first concert is titled "The Joy of Singing," Dolive said.
For information and to register, visit www.longviewcca.com.