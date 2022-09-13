For 75 years, the Greater Longview United Way has been "giving and serving and donating and uniting."
The nonprofit organization kicked off its diamond anniversary campaign Tuesday at the Infinity Event Center, where a goal of more than $1 million was announced.
In July, Pacesetters from 20 partner agencies gathered to receive information on how their fundraising efforts would begin. At the Pacesetter event, the theme for the 2022-23 campaign was announced as “Past. Present. Future. We are united.” The Pacesetters goal was set at $375,000.
Executive Director Evan Dolive detailed the many initiatives that GLUW undertakes that benefit the community.
The INFOline of Gregg County is a free community Information and referral service that acts as a bridge between people who need help and assisting agencies. Dolive said examples of assistance offered include rent, utilities, prescription medication and food as well as mental health counseling and more.
Dolive also talked about the SingleCare partnership. which is a card that provides community members with access to affordable prescription medications.
In addition, the GLUW also offers the yearly Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that assists low-income families and residents with free tax preparation.
And te Small Business, Big Impact (SBBI) program is a GLUW initiative in which small businesses give back to their community through partnerships and the efficient mobilization of resources, Dolive said. Finally, he mentioned the Read To Succeed initiative that installs book vending machines at local schools.
Representatives from numerous elected representatives — Sharon Williamson, chief of staff for state Rep. Jay Dean; Ray Williamson, district director for state Sen. Bryan Hughes; and John Tanner, district field representative for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert — also made presentations and presented U.S. flags to the GLUW.
After the presentations, Dolive spoke about reaching the milestone of a 75th campaign and how it's something he's been talking about since he became executive director about 16 months ago. Similar to his speech at July's Pacesetters event, he spoke to attendees about GLUW being established in 1947 and how much has changed in those 75 years.
"Seventy-five years is a tremendous milestone and one that we are excited to celebrate all campaign long," he said. "Seventy-five years of giving and serving and donating and uniting."
MaryAnn Hagenbucher, assistant Longview city manager and 2022-23 board president, announced that Pacesetters had raised more than $350,000, and the 2022-23 campaign goal is $1,075,000.