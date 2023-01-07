The Greater Longview United Way won't offer its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year, the organization announced Friday.
GLUW said in a statement that although the program has been a "staple" in its community outreach efforts for many years, providing free tax preparation for low- and moderate-income individuals and families, "unforeseen circumstances" forced its cancelation for 2023.
A statement on the organization's website said its finance director and VITA site coordinator left in June 2022.
"Since then we have been searching for a replacement site coordinator for our VITA site," the statement said. "After exploring many different options, we were unable to find a candidate ... Therefore, the executive committee and board of directors of Greater Longview United Way met and decided that we will not have VITA in 2023. This does not mean, however, that VITA will not come back in 2024 ..."
Greater Longview United Way began the program 15 years ago and offered it through an Internal Revenue Service grant.
"We understand that the VITA program has been a valuable resource for many in our community, and we are disappointed that we will not be able to offer it this year," said Evan Dolive, executive director of Greater Longview United Way. "We are working diligently to explore alternative ways to serve the community and hope to bring the VITA program back in the future."
Tax preparation resources can be found on longviewunitedway.org/vita .