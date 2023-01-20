The Greater Longview United Way has formed a partnership with the city of Longview to bring "Born Learning Trails" to the community.
The trails are outdoor learning spaces designed to support early childhood development and promote physical activity, according to the city.
These trails, which will be in parks throughout Longview, feature interactive signs and activities that encourage parents and caregivers to engage with their young children in fun, educational ways, according to the city. The trails are designed to be used by children up to age 5 and will focus on key areas such as literacy, math and science.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with the city of Longview to bring these innovative trails to our community," said Evan Dolive, executive director of the Greater Longview United Way. "The Born Learning Trails will provide a unique opportunity for parents and caregivers to engage with their children in a fun and educational way, while also promoting physical activity and early childhood development."
Scott Caron, director of Parks and Recreation, said the trails will be a "great addition to our parks and will provide a fun and educational way for families to enjoy the outdoors together."
The first trail signs will be installed at Lois Jackson Park in the coming weeks, and in collaboration with the Greater Longview United Way’s Day of Action, trail signs will be installed in June at Broughton Park.
The Greater Longview United Way and the city also are working to identify the best locations for additional trails and to raise the necessary funds.
For information about the Born Learning Trails or the Greater Longview United Way, visit www.longviewunitedway.org/bornlearning .