The Greater Longview United Way wrapped up its 75th anniversary campaign by exceeding its $1 million-plus goal by about $25,000.
United Way officials, its partner agencies and local leaders gathered Thursday for the organization’s end-of-campaign celebration at the East Texas Builders Association & Event Center in Longview.
At its campaign kick-off event in September, GLUW announced its goal for the 2022-23 campaign as $1,075,000. The theme for was “Past. Present. Future. We are united.”
Executive Director Evan Dolive thanked the volunteers, donors and community leaders for helping make a lasting change in the lives of countless residents in the Longview area.
“Whether it’s through counseling, parenting help, food assistance, utility assistance, housing, rental assistance, dental programs, prescriptions, help with substance abuse, childcare, after school programs, help with foster children and their family, support for children who’ve been abused, educational program to get through GED or literacy programs — those programs and so many more our agencies stand in every single day to put in the work to make sure people are uplifted, recognized and helped,” he said.
Change is only possible when people come together to make it happen, so the work of the many agencies is something to be recognized, Dolive said. Still, individuals and families in the community continue to struggle and face obstacles they can’t overcome alone, so continued community support is imperative, he added.
Dolive briefly spoke about GLUW’s 21-year-old initiative, the INFOline of Gregg County. INFOline is a free community information and referral service that acts as a bridge between people who need help and assisting agencies. Some of the assistance offered includes rent, utilities, prescription medication and food as well as mental health counseling and more, he said.
Dolive also spoke of the Small Business, Big Impact program, an initiative in which small businesses give back to their community through partnerships and the efficient mobilization of resources, he said. According to Dolive, nine local small business are part of the program.
MaryAnn Hagenbucher, board president and Longview assistant city manager, discussed the success of the Read to {span}Succeed initiative that installs book vending machines at local schools. Nine area schools have had the vending machines installed, and two more, one at Wellness Pointe and one at Trinity School of Texas, are set to be installed soon.{/span}
{span}Since the first machine was installed, the initiative has given out more than 400 books for students to take home, Hagenbucher said. Additionally, Wellness Pointe has committed to donating $1,000 {/span}to the first six recipients of the vending machines to keep them filled for the next four years, she added.
Dwayne Archer, board member and Longview director of public works, spoke briefly about the organization’s most recent initiative, Mission United.
The partnership between United Way and Combined Arms via the Texas Veterans Network provides resources to local veterans through the INFOline. Veterans can receive assistance by accessing benefits and services including education, job training, health care and counseling.
Archer noted the significance that veterans of all discharge statuses are eligible to receive assistance through the initiative.
Davis stepped down as campaign chair and passed the torch to 2023-24 chair ShaLonda Adams. Adams announced a number of awards to the many agencies that participate in the campaign and then said in a little more than seven months, United Way and its 20 partner agencies raised $1,100,134.
After the event, Dolive said it felt great to see how much the community was invested in the programs that United Way funds.
“It helps us to know that all that money’s gonna go right back into our community to help people of all ages, all walks of life in health, financial stability and education,” he said.
By exceeding the goal, he said the organization would be able to give more grant money to its partner agencies so they can take their programs and services to the next level.