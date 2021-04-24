The Greater Longview United Way has hired a local minister as its new executive director following the retirement of Donna Sharp.
Evan Dolive is set to begin his duties with the organization May 19.
“I’m looking forward to working with the staff and to continue to grow what Donna Sharp has done,” Dolive said Friday. “I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
According to the United Way’s board, Dolive was selected from a field of almost 30 national and local applicants for the position.
“When I was interviewing, they kept asking the question why I’m getting out of ministry, and my answer was that I am not,” Dolive said. “I’m just not doing it within the church.”
He is the associate minister of family life at First Christian Church of Longview.
Dolive said ministry does not have to be within the walls of a church, and he sees the United Way as another ministry opportunity to help others.
“I am looking forward to giving voice to the programs that the United Way funds, getting out in the community and trying to address needs in Longview,” he said.
He said he is passionate about issues such as the lack of affordable housing, education gap, unemployment, food insecurity and more.
“The executive committee, staff, selected partner agency representatives and stakeholders were impressed with Dr. Dolive’s vision for GLUW, passion for service and effective communication abilities,” the board said in a statement.
Dolive said he was born and raised in Longview, attended Tatum High School and later went to Stephen F. State Austin University. He is just finishing his doctor of ministry at Texas Christian University.
“I’ve been back in Longview for the past six years,” he said, with his wife and children. “We’re really invested in East Texas.”
The United Way just wrapped up its 2020-21 fundraising campaign and is preparing for the next fundraising effort. The organization announced Thursday during a drive-thru celebration that the campaign raised more than $1.042 million, surpassing its goal.
Sharp’s last week as executive director ends April 30 after six years of service.
“She so values GLUW and our community that she has agreed to support Dr. Dolive during this transition period,” the board said in its statement. “Although we will miss her, Donna has more than earned the right to spend more time with loved ones. Please join us as we extend our warmest wishes for her future.”