From staff reports
The Greater Longview United Way kicked off its 2020-21 campaign Thursday with a Curbside Kick Off Luncheon that drew more than 300 attendees to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
United Way officials said Thursday that the Pacesetters campaign, which is an early fundraising effort led by companies, exceeded its goal and that the overall campaign has reached about a third of the overall goal of $1 million.
The Greater Longview United Way has 21 partner agencies that receive funding.
Go to longviewunitedway.org to find out how to donate to the campaign.