With the Greater Longview United Way’s 2020-21 fundraising campaign wrapped up and a celebration event on the horizon, the organization is looking forward to its first in-person fundraising event since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of gatherings.
The Step Up for Greater Longview United Way fun run is scheduled Saturday at the Longview Mall main entrance. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the races will begin at 8 a.m. with a $30 entry fee.
“It is so nice to finally be able to do something in person,” Campaign and Community Services Manager Kathy Rae said. “We have missed our in-person events for more than a year.”
The event offers three ways to support the United Way: the 5K Fun Run, Mall Walk or be a “sleep-in supporter.”
“We are doing a combination of events,” Rae said. “We’re just excited. People are ready to get out and do some things.”
The 5K is competitive with prizes, including a new pair of running shoes from Racquet & Jog. The Mall Walk is non competitive-inside the shopping center. A sleep-in supporter can donate an entry fee without participating.
“We’re calling it ‘Step Up’ because Longview has really stepped up,” Rae said. “We have all been stuck inside for so long. For those of us who have put on a couple of pounds, a fun run would be nice to take those off.”
This is the first of, hopefully, several in-person Greater Longview United Way events this year, Rae said.
“We are planning to do our boat races in August,” she said. “With things getting better, we’re ready to do something.”
The Greater Longview United Way will hold its campaign celebration April 22 and announce its final fundraising campaign totals.
“We normally do it with a sit down lunch, but we’re not quite to the point where we’re comfortable with that,” Rae said. This year’s event will be a drive-thru with boxed lunches.
“That format worked well for the campaign kick off,” Rae said. “We figured we’ll do it one last time, we hope.”
The drive-thru event is set 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. A Chick-fil-A box lunch can be ordered for $10 and picked up at the event. Orders must be placed by April 19.
The announcement about the campaign’s total fundraising amount will be fun and interactive, Rae said. The organization has not settled on the format.
“The campaign went well,” Rae said. “We’re very pleased considering we conducted this through a pandemic.”
In February, the United Way had raised more than $968,400 of its $1 million goal. The campaign officially ended March 31.
Funds donated to the Greater Longview United Way stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization.
The campaign kicked off in August, and the funds raised will go to 20 partner agencies with 37 programs, including East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, East Texas Literacy Council, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, American Red Cross Serving East Texas emergency services, Longview Community Ministries, Longview Child Development Center, The Salvation Army, East Texas CASA and more.
The Greater Longview United Way works with agencies to improve education, help East Texans achieve financial stability and promote healthy living, according to the organization.
“The people of Longview just really stepped up and dug deep into their pockets,” Rae said.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .