The Greater Longview United Way begins its 2021-22 campaign this month with a $1.24 million goal and a theme focused on unity.
Executive Director Evan Dolive said the kick-off event will be held virtually this year with a video announcement on social media and United Way’s website because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Our theme is ‘everything’s better when we stand together,’ ” Dolive said. “The reason why we have chosen ‘everything’s better when we stand together’ is we all went through the same thing over the past 18 months, and we have realized that we all need each other. We are better together than when we are apart.”
Most campaign events will be held virtually, but plans could change, he said.
“We are taking it one day at a time,” Dolive said. “The ones we can do in person, we will. We’re making sure we’re being as safe as we can.”
Reporting events and updates will be held virtually again this year. Dolive is still hoping to have a big fundraiser, Cooking at the Creek, in person in March.
A campaign kick-off video, which has not yet been released, features Dolive and campaign chairs discussing the theme, pacesetters effort and more.
The campaign runs September through March.
“Our vision is to unite the caring power of the community,” Dolive said. “That’s our expectation — it’s that Longview will unite together. I am a native of Longview, and I know that people care deeply for our city.”
Dolive said many people and groups in the area are in need of assistance.
“There are people who need our help recovering from the effects of the pandemic or just life happening,” he said.
The Greater Longview United Way exceeded its 2020-21 fundraising goal with more than $1.042 million.
The 2020-21 campaign officially ended March 31.
Funds donated to the organization stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization.
The funds raised go to 20 partner agencies with 37 programs, including East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America, East Texas Literacy Council, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, American Red Cross Serving East Texas emergency services, Longview Community Ministries, Longview Child Development Center, The Salvation Army, East Texas CASA and more.
The Greater Longview United Way works with agencies to improve education, help East Texans achieve financial stability and promote healthy living, according to the organization.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .