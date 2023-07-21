The Greater Longview United Way unofficially kickstarted its 2023-24 campaign Thursday by setting a $360,000 fundraising goal for its pacesetters.
Pacesetters, which include partner agencies and corporate partners, gathered at LeTourneau University to learn about the campaign's objectives and initiatives.
Executive Director Evan Dolive stressed the importance of pacesetters in — as the name implies — setting the pace of the campaign.
"We call it the unofficial, official start," Dolive said. "(Pacesetters) get out in front of it. They do their campaigns early so that we can have a little momentum going into kickoff in September."
Shalonda Adams, the 2023-24 campaign chair, announced this year's theme as "Connecting the Dots."
She asked attendees to remember connect the dot activities as children and referenced the importance of a starting point to completing the puzzles.
"One key factor we often fail to recognize as we begin such activities or tasks or even talking about completing a goal ... is the starting point," Adams said. "In any journey, we must know where to start in order to complete the connect the dots activity. You must identify the place of origin."
She encouraged pacesetters to embrace the mindset that a strong start is needed for a strong finish. Additionally, she said the goal of the campaign is to remove all obstacles and create the smoothest journey possible for the community to access needed resources.
"Each of you is an essential piece to completing this intricate puzzle," she told attendees.
GLUW board President Mark Robinson said that sometimes a dot gets left out when connecting them. He compared the dots to residents in the community who lack vital resources and aren't as fortunate as others.
"How do we connect one dot to the others?" Robinson asked.
The answer is through all partner agencies and organizations coming together and connecting to get the job done, he said. Oftentimes, people who utilize GLUW for assistance don't end up accessing just one agency, so connectivity is imperative, he added.
Robinson encouraged the pacesetters to go into their campaigns with big goals and audacious asks to meet the goal.
"Never forget why. It's not the dollar that's important — it's the impact that's important," Robinson said. "We're blessed so we can help the broken, and if you haven't seen the broken lately, it's because you're not looking."
The Greater Longview United Way's 2023-24 campaign officially kicks off Sept. 14. For information on how to donate, go to longviewunitedway.org .