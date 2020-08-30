The Greater Longview United Way’s campaign kickoff will be a curbside and virtual event this year.
The Curbside Kick Off Luncheon is set for Sept. 17. Due to gathering restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lunches will be picked up curbside between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center at which time Workplace Champions also will pick up campaign packets.
There will be a special message at 1 p.m. on the Greater Longview United Way Facebook page.
Tickets are $10 and available at tinyurl.com/gluwkickoff .