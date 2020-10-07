The Greater Longview United Way has scheduled a virtual reporting event at 9 a.m. Tuesday to share progress of this year’s campaign.
The Facebook Live event will include United Way staff, board members, division chairs, agency directors and volunteers.
The organization has set a $1 million for the campaign. The Greater Longview United Way has 21 partner agencies that receive funding.
Search “Greater Longview United Way Virtual Campaign Reporting Event” on Facebook to take part in Tuesday’s event.