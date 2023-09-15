The Greater Longview United Way is celebrating the official launch of its 76th campaign by surpassing its Pacesetters goal by more than $20,000.
This year's theme is "Connecting the Dots," and on Thursday, city officials, partner agencies and organization members gathered at the Infinity Event Center to kick off the campaign.
Executive Director Evan Dolive said Greater Longview United Way is more than an organization but also a connection to the essence of the community.
"Together, we transform challenges into opportunity; we transform barriers into bridges; we transform uncertainty into hope," he said. "For our efforts may reach locally where we sit today or far away in a county that we do not reside in, touching the lives of countless individuals through our amazing partner agencies."
The work of GLUW's 19 partners agencies help fund 31 programs that children, adults, veterans and families utilize daily, Dolive said.
He briefly touched on a few initiatives offered by the organization, including its INFOline of Gregg County, Mission United, SingleCare, Read To Succeed and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Shalonda Adams, the 2023-24 campaign chair, challenged attendees to think of the organization from a different perspective.
For each letter of the GLUW acronym she offered substitutes — "g" for giver; "l" for lover; "u" for uniter; and "w" for world changer. She asked everyone to consider these qualities as the campaign progresses and what each person can do to embody them.
The next three speakers were introduced as three dots making up a portion of the many that needed to be connected for a successful campaign.
Chad Patterson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, said he wanted to share the three ways he sees GLUW help connect those dots. Leadership, accountability and impact are factors the organization considers when helping the community, he said.
Through GLUW's leadership, the organization brings together agencies and "difference makers': through accountability, it keeps a measure of how it's helping others and if it's moving in the right direction; and its impact is seen through the lives affected by the many services and resources it offers, he said.
"When I think about GLUW, I think about the leadership leverage and influence," Patterson said. "I think about the real accountability, but most of all I think about the collective impact. No organization can do it all, but together we are much stronger."
Gus Cabarcas, North Texas regional coordinator of the veterans advocacy group Combined Arms, talked about the Texas Veterans Network, which is part of the Mission United initiative. Cabarcas is an Army veteran and also is a retired police sergeant of 25 years.
His experience not only in public safety but in the military has helped him lead at Combined Arms, which powers the Texas Veterans Network, he said. Just like GLUW, it connects the dots between organizations and veterans who can use them, he added.
The organization identifies, vets and onboards "best-in-class nonprofits" and connects them with veterans and families who need free resources, he said. It does this three ways: with its phone number, website and QR code.
Longview Fire Department EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten spoke on behalf of Greater Longview Optimal Wellness, a local initiative that helps connect users of emergency services with the right entity. Hooten said she was honored to be part of a community that works together to identify local needs.
"The mission of the team is to identify high utilizers of the emergency services and evaluate unmet needs by collaborating on the care we provide to the individuals," she said.
GLUW Board President Mark Robinson discussed the Pacesetters goal of $360,000 that had been set at an event in July and announced a fundraising total of $381,801.
Robinson said the overall campaign goal is $1.1 million, 34% of which has already been raised by Pacesetters.