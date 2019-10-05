Xochitl Calderon of Longview snapped photos of her daughter, Madeline, holding her ukulele Saturday morning after the third-grader performed with her elementary school's band at a stage at The Green.
"I liked it," Calderon said of the Jolly Roger Jam Band of Pine Tree ISD's Parkway Elementary School. "It was cute, just the songs and how the kids were excited to play the songs."
Madeline, 8, agreed.
"I like it," she said. "I get to play a lot of songs."
Live music and other activities drew children and adults to Grassroots @ The Green, an event that Keep Longview Beautiful hosts every six months at the park off Texas 31 and Spur 63.
Event organizers filled all the music spots and attracted 32 vendors, said Kim Casey, executive director of Keep Longview Beautiful.
Vendors sold merchandise that included abstract art, cutting boards, children's books and jewelry.
Artist Brett Mitchell of Kilgore displayed his fluorescent spray paint artwork and digital art from his daughter Julia Stroud of Logan, Utah. He attended Grassroots to sell originals and prints.
Mitchell, who works in oilfield services and operates the Tyler Comic Con, said he based his artwork on superheroes, TV shows and movies.
Why?
"Because I always wanted to be a comic book artist all my life," Mitchell said. "I liked comic books when I was a kid."
Children used chalk to draw smiley faces, hearts and letters on the sidewalk.
At first, it seemed Tyler Lane, the 6-year-old son of Kerry and Jamie Lane of Longview, seemed to be doing something more constructive on the sidewalk. His 9-year-old brother, Trey, played earlier in the jam band.
Tyler gathered wood blocks to build a castle on the sidewalk.
"Why do you want to build a castle, Tyler?" his father asked.
"Because I like to," Tyler, 6, responded.
His passion apparently was short-lived. After adding layers of blocks to about half his small height, Tyler kicked them down.