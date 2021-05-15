A week of Longview High School graduation ceremonies ended Friday night as seniors gathered in Lobo Stadium.
The school gave students and families the choice to participate in individual graduation ceremonies over three days earlier this week or in Friday’s group commencement.
The Longview ceremony kicked off graduation season in the area.
Pine Tree High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled 8 p.m. May 27 at Pirate Stadium.
Spring Hill High School’s ceremony is set at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
Meanwhile, White Oak and Sabine high schools also have commencements planned at the Belcher Center.
White Oak seniors are set to receive their diplomas at 10 a.m. May 22, with Sabine holding its graduation at 4 p.m. the same day.
And Gladewater High School has planned its ceremony for 8 p.m. May 28 at the football stadium.