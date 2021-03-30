A less-discussed bridge on Green Street in Longview on Tuesday essentially destroyed a truck's trailer after the vehicle, which was too tall to clear the underpass, tried to drive under it.
A Ryder truck on Tuesday afternoon tried to drive under the Green Street overpass at Nelson Street in the southbound lane that is labeled as being 11-feet, 2-inches tall. The bridge, however, opened the trailer like a can of tuna, which appeared to block some traffic for a time.
The bridge is not the only one on Green Street that tempts truck drivers to try to fit their too-tall vehicles under them. The bridge between Tyler and Cotton streets has been the scene of many a stuck truck as the city has gone through several iterations of signs warning motorists of its height.
According to a 2018 News-Journal story, there were five incidents in which trucks became struck under the bridge between Tyler and Cotton Streets in 2016. During the same year, the bridge at Nelson Street stuck just one.