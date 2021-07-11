Since 2003, Frances Higginbotham has driven from her home in White Oak to Longview to enjoy afternoons spent playing games and socializing with friends.
“I love all of it – the games and the people,” Higginbotham said.
Higginbotham is among dozens of seniors who visit Longview’s Green Street Recreation Center each week for activities, games and a variety of day trips.
Green Street is one of three recreation centers overseen by the city of Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department. However, Green Street Recreation Center isn’t just open to Longview residents. It’s available to anyone 35 and older in Longview and the greater East Texas community to join.
Green Street Recreation Center Coordinator Keith Bibb said it’s really “a meeting place” for the entire community.
“The Green Street Recreation Center is a meeting place for seniors in the Longview-East Texas area. We have members that come in as far as Henderson, Gilmer, Hallsville and other cities,” Bibb said. “So, it’s not only for Longview seniors but it’s for people in the outlying areas as well.”
Bibb said the center offers a variety of health and exercise classes and programs for the community. Activities include game days in which members can participate in a variety of games, such as dominoes, Canasta and Bridge. Bingo is one of the most popular activities, and Bibb said he believes it’s because Bingo is a social game.
“I think a lot of it has to do with it being a social event. You don’t mind not winning if you can come and visit and talk to people your own age,” he said.
During the 2020 pandemic, Bibb said, the center closed temporarily and many seniors stayed at home. During that time, he said, many people grew to have a deeper understanding of what places like Green Street Recreation Center mean to them. So, the center has been popular among seniors since reopening.
In addition to weekly games and activities, members also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of day trips. Bibb said trips have included attending Texas Rangers baseball games and an upcoming trip in July would be to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.
The day trips carry an extra fee for seniors who choose to participate in those. However, regular, daily use of the city’s recreation center costs $15 per year.
Bibb said he would encourage seniors to consider Green Street Recreation Center for the variety of programming available to the community.
“We provide knowledge from the classes and allow them to gain some insight into their own health and also with taking care of themselves. They want to come out and have a good time and enjoy each other and the activities we provide,” Bibb said. “It’s just a wonderful place for them to be able to come.”
Members, such as Jane Henson of Longview, agreed. Henson visits Green Street Recreation Center primarily on game days for such activities as Bingo and Canasta. But the real draw isn’t the games.
“It’s the people,” Henson said. “Everybody here. I love it – all of them.”