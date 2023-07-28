From staff reports
While numerous counties south of Longview have established burn bans, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he’s probably about two weeks away from needing to issue one.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Friday listed Gregg County at 477, an increase of 18 points.
The index is used to determine forest fire potential and ranges from 0 to 800, where a score of 0 represents no moisture depletion and of 800 represents “absolutely dry conditions,” according to Texas A&M University.
Stoudt said this area got more rain in recent weeks than other counties. However, he urged people to use caution, though, if they’re burning anything outside and to have a water source available nearby.
As of Friday afternoon, 150 of Texas’ 254 counties, including Rusk and Panola, are under a burn ban order.
Neighboring Smith, Harrison and Upshur counties have not implemented bans.
However, “We are moving closer,” Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said Friday.
Smith County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index score increased by 10 points Friday, sitting at 601.
After a large fire burned about 5 acres Thursday evening in the Bullard area, more Smith County departments are on alert and discouraging burning, Findley said.
“We’re spread thin! Please refrain from burning anything outside. The conditions are creating enhanced fire behavior in our fuels,” the Bullard Fire Department said Thursday evening as it and six other departments responded to what Fire Chief Peter Riley said were three fires in the area.
One fire was on U.S. 69 North, and the other was in south Bullard behind a Whataburger, according to News-Journal news partner CBS19.
The largest fire was on FM 344 near CR 184, according to Findley. The fire was caused by someone who continued to tow a trailer while the axle and one of its wheels were being dragged against the pavement because of a flat tire, he said.
“This resulted in ignition of dry vegetation along the roadway,” he added.
The vehicle owner was cited for reckless damage and destruction.
Among the 5 acres that were burned, two outdoor structures were destroyed, one was damaged and a house was saved, Findley said.
Burn bans remain in effect until 90 days from the adoption date, the Texas Forest Service determines that drought conditions no longer exist or at a date determined by county commissioners.
Violators can be charged a fine of up to $500.