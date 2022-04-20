Candidates for Longview City Council and Gregg County commissioner talked about their priorities — and traded jabs — this week at two Longview forums.
A Monday evening event at the Stamper Park Resource Center was sponsored by the Longview NAACP and Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
District 5 City Council candidates Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw, Michelle Gamboa and Jose Sanchez as well as Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner candidates incumbent Shannon Brown and Danny Craig Sr. spoke at the forum. Deblouw, Gamboa and Sanchez face each other in the May 7 election, while Democrats Craig and Brown are in a May 24 runoff. The winner has no Republican opponent in November.
Brown and Craig were about their previous community involvement, what would be their main focus for the job if elected and more.
When asked about one issue they would like to change in Pct. 4, Craig said it's "absolutely nonsense" that the precinct has unpaved roads. He showed a newspaper article from 1991 when he filed a lawsuit against Gregg County seeking "suitable" living conditions.
Brown said he would like to change the culvert policy in the precinct. As it stands, the precinct is only allowed to install one culvert per residence/land and is unable to do so for areas outside the city limits, such as Lakeport or Easton. He said he wants to change the policy to be able to help homes that are coming into those communities.
The commissioner candidates also were asked if they plan to promote any tax changes.
Brown said it is an issue that needs to be looked at considering the economy.
"I'm not opposed to raising taxes if it's needed, and if we let it stay at the current rate, then I'm fine with that," he said.
Craig also cited current economic conditions and said he was mainly concerned for Gregg County employees and ensuring they make a livable wage. He said several county employees are on food stamps, which he said is unacceptable.
"I realize and understand that raising taxes is a real issue among people, but it is important that we have a livable salary for our employees as well as to look out for the welfare of the citizens who have to pay these taxes," he said.
One exchange between Brown and Craig prompted an instruction from moderator Carl Briley asking the candidates not to "publicly attack" each other.
In his opening remarks, Brown discussed replacing old equipment in Pct. 4.
"I have a couch in my office right now," he said. "And I wondered how that couch got there, and I asked my guys how the couch got there. (It was) because my opponent needed to sleep."
Craig previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006.
When it was Craig's turn for opening remarks, he showed one of Brown's campaign flyers.
"My opponent says 'Shannon Brown delivers.' Yes, he delivers for UPS..." Craig said of Brown's work at the shipping company.
Also in attendance at Monday's forum were 1st Congressional District Democratic candidates Victor Dun and Jrmar Jefferson, who also are on the May 24 runoff ballot. The winner will face Republican and Smith County Judge Nathanial Moran in November to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in Congress.
District 5 City Council
During Monday's forum, the Longview council candidates first were asked about one issue they would like to change in District 5, which includes the Spring Hill area.
Deblouw, a small business owner, said he wants to see more business development, adding that favoritism is being shown to out-of-town businesses over local business owners.
"Almost half of the people that are employed are employed by small businesses such as mine, so why are we not also encouraging those businesses to grow inside of Longview and not just attract them from the outside in?" he asked.
Gamboa, operations manager at Roof Care in Longview, agreed that business development with a focus on small business also is one of her concerns for the district.
"In Texas, small business makes up the overwhelming amount of businesses, and I think it's important for Texans to keep that money in their pocket," she said.
She said infrastructure issues in District 5 such as streets should be looked at.
Sanchez, an attorney, said the big issue he would like to tackle is financial transparency, adding that the city has not done a good job of being transparent with how it is spending tax dollars.
"We have to educate the community about what the city government is doing and not let them spend the money without giving us the information to make that educated decision," he said.
Council candidates also were asked about previous community involvement, about their approach to handling controversial and complicated issues, what skills and experience they have that would be beneficial on the council and more.
The three candidates also attended a forum Tuesday hosted by the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
The candidates were asked about what they believe are the top three issues facing Longview and how they would address them.
Deblouw said the biggest issues for him are business development, public safety and finances. Gamboa said her top three concerns are public safety, infrastructure and business development. And Sanchez started his answer by saying, "Jobs, jobs, jobs," and added public safety and financial transparency.
The candidates were asked how they would build consensus around their point of view and how they would approach other City Council members with opposing views.
Sanchez said he was trained as a mediator, which would help him build a consensus. He added that it is important to have debate and disagreements sometimes because it helps bring alternative insights to issues.
Dutch began by saying, "You can't please everyone — you're not chocolate." He said that while he has his own views, what constituents want and what the city needs are more important.
If there is a disagreement, he said he would start by approaching the source — who's asking for what, what do they need and what are the facts.
Gamboa said it starts with discussion, research, planning and follow up. She said it is important to understand people's personality types and that common ground can be reached with a mission and a vision. She said her vision is Longview-driven and people-focused.
Early voting for city elections is Monday through May 3. Election Day is May 7.