This year could be especially taxing to property owners and businesses struggling through an economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Gregg County authorities say.
Oil prices area one-third of what they were two months ago, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Darryl Primo said Monday, and the fallout could lead to late property tax payments and more protests of appraisal valuations as the year unfolds.
Primo asked whether steps can be taken to alleviate burdens on Gregg County property taxpayers, but Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields and Chief Appraiser Libby Neely said most if not all of those decisions rest with the state — not at the local level.
"We’re having a crisis within a crisis in the oil and gas business. I mean, the price of oil is at $20 a barrel (Monday) morning," Primo said, noting that oil was about $60 a barrel in January.
All appraisal districts in Texas value properties as of Jan. 1, and those values are used to assess taxes through the remainder of the year.
Gregg County has more than 231,000 mineral accounts on its property rolls, according to the appraisal district.
Over the past month, shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders have afflicted economies throughout the nation and in Gregg County, while a global glut of oil is affecting jobs and income for the industry.
During commissioners' regular court meeting Monday, Primo asked Shields if there was relief the county could provide to people and businesses that might see changes in property valuations as the year unfolds.
"We’re going to have people all over the place laid off, more people consolidating and just all kinds of issues ... and yet we’re looking at some people who are not going to be able to keep their people on staff that are going to have a tax bill come December that’s going to be a whole lot more than the value of the property," Primo said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has given 60-day grace periods on vehicle registrations and title transfers, "but there have been no changes in the property tax situation," Shields told commissioners.
Shields was appearing before county commissioners about an agenda item not about property tax relief, but instead to designate longtime Gregg County tax office employee Michelle Terry to be responsible for maintaining current data on "Truth in Taxation," a database website for property owners.
The Gregg County Appraisal District hired a consultant who created the website, gregg.countytaxrates.com , in which a taxpayer can find out property values, prospective tax bills, contact information and locations and dates to ask questions or comment about local property taxes and more, Neely said after the meeting.
Deadlines for appraisals also are set by the state and have not been changed, she said.
In other business Monday, commissioners renewed the county's local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Declaration.
Unlike the past declaration renewal that was for two weeks, Monday's renewal will last indefinitely until commissioners vote to end it.
The declaration does not impact the county's mandatory shelter-in-place order issued this past week and is set to expire April 9 unless it is renewed by County Judge Bill Stoudt or the court.
Stoudt said earlier that the disaster declaration allows small business owners to start working toward getting financial help amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.
The declaration also activated the Gregg County Emergency Management plan and allows Stoudt to control entrance to and exit from the county.