Residents in two Gregg County precincts affected by redistricting will be notified of the change through mail, according to Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs.
County commissioners unanimously approved changes to precinct maps during their Thursday meeting.
About 2,500 residents will be moved from Pct. 1 to Pct. 4.
County precinct lines are evaluated every 10 years in conjunction with U.S. Census results to determine if populations are equal.
Pct. 1 commissioner is Ronnie McKinney, while Shannon Brown represents Pct. 4.
McKinney said during Thursday's meeting that while he believes his precinct continues to shrink, he recognizes that redistricting is a necessary process of government.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo had asked Briggs if residents will be notified about their district change, as it could cause confusion during elections with people showing up to the wrong polling location.
Briggs added that residents also will receive new voter registration cards.
Commissioners also approved a Property Fraud Alert Service Agreement with Fidlar Technologies. County Clerk Michelle Gilley said the service will be available on the county clerk's website in two to three months.
Gilley previously told the News-Journal that the online service will notify people who sign up if something is filed in the clerk’s office that affects their property.
The county will cover the $10,456 cost, and it will be a free service to the public.
In other business, Dr. Lewis Browne was reappointed as the local health authority and director of the Gregg County Health Department.
His reappointment comes with a two-year contract. After the meeting, County Judge Bill Stoudt swore in Browne.