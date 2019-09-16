A gas utility provider won approval Monday to bore beneath a Gregg County road north of Longview.
CenterPoint Energy is installing about 3,100 feet of 2-inch polyethylene mainline within the county’s right of way along the east side of Sam Page Road from Greenhill Road to near Cedar Ranch Road.
The Houston-based utility also will place two road bores beneath the road to provide service to at least three customers in the area and replace an aging field line, County Maintenance Director Harry McMahan said. The bores will be 1-inch polyethylene line inside a 2-inch PVC casing.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court consented to CenterPoint’s requests at the court’s regular meeting Monday.
Construction will begin as early as Oct. 14.
In other court business, a $30,000 budget transfer from the county’s nondepartmental account to its civil defense account will provide $6,000 to cover the cost of the Emergency Operations Center this fiscal year.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano made the request to help cover the county’s $28,982 reimbursement to the city of Longview. The county and the city share 50-50 financial responsibilities for operating the EOC and Mobile Command bus, Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman has said.
Commissioners approved a $5,064 budget transfer request from Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown. The road and bridge budget request, from temporary help to overtime, will cover overtime worked by crews in September, he said.
A similar request from County Clerk Michelle Gilley was approved. The court transferred $390 from overtime to temporary help in Gilley’s office to pay recently retired chief deputy clerk Gladyce Carver, who will help with a records recorder system upgrade for two days next week.