No clear next step emerged Monday to answer the question about whether a monument to Confederate soldiers will remain on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
About two dozen people addressed the Gregg County Commissioners Court on Monday, most in opposition to a petition presented by Longview resident and college student Chelsea Laury calling for the statue to be relocated.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said after the meeting that he would let the commissioners decide what to do next with this issue, but also said that “he might very well” bring the monument’s future to the court to decide.
“Right now, I’m taking it in review,” he said, and said he would continue to “listen” to the public and think about the next step.
Laury’s online petition, which says the monument belongs in a museum, had about 3,800 signatures on Monday, with some of those signing from outside Gregg County. At least one petition has been started in support of keeping the monument in its place. That petition, which shows to have been started about two weeks ago by Joe Reynolds, had about 1,300 signatures on Monday, but it has not been presented to the commissioners court. None of the petitions have the power to legally force commissioners to take action on the monument.
The local R.B. Levy Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated the monument in 1911 in what was known as Bodie Park, located about where the Glover-Crim building is in downtown Longview at Tyler and Fredonia streets. The monument was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1940 after the park property was sold to make way for the Glover-Crim building.
People who spoke against the statue’s removal include the current and former chairmen of the Gregg County Republican Party — Gary Nice and Tracy Vincent, respectively — Longview residents and some people who live in Ore City, Tyler, Carthage and Rusk County, though some of them said they previously lived in Greg County. A couple identified themselves as members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Many of the speakers argued against removing what they described as history.
“Our history, I think we need to honor the history that is there, good or bad,” said Keith Lloyd of Longview. He said people need to “grow up a little” and realize people will offend each other. Also, he said people need to realize “our history does matter, and you can’t erase it.”
Laury wore a shirt that said “This is Us” as she presented the petition she spearheaded to remove the monument to commissioners.
Laury noted that some in Monday’s meeting said Confederate soldiers need to be remembered.
They do, she said, but not on the courthouse lawn. A cemetery or battleground would be better places to do that, she said.
“This is supposed to be a place of justice,” she said of the courthouse.
The statue stands in front of the courthouse, but she said the soldiers memorialized in the statue did not fight for justice. “They were rebels. They killed American soldiers.”
One other person, Zac Calloway of Longview, spoke in support of the statue’s removal.
Calloway referred to a television interview the judge conducted last week in advance of a prayer rally he organized with the help of local preachers Saturday on the courthouse lawn.
Calloway took issue with the judge saying peaceful discussions about differences of opinions are welcome.
Issues of police brutality and Confederate monuments are not “differences of opinion,” he said.
“They are differences of ideology. The ideology of the Confederacy was rooted in racism and white supremacy,” Calloway said.
Gregg County resident Rhonda Anderson said she worried where it would stop if the monument is removed — if, for instance, the county would be renamed because Gregg County is named for a Confederate general.
She told the commissioners not to allow the “destroyers of history” to “cancel our culture.”
Raymond Leveritt of Kilgore referred to the prayer rally on Saturday.
“That’s the solution. The problem is the statue,” he said.
He said he’s done good and bad in his life.
“I need to remember them all,” Leveritt said.
Michael Hurley of Longview said the Texans who fought in the Civil War responded to the state’s call to defend their homes.
“May God bless Dixie. May God bless the South. Keep our monuments,” he said.