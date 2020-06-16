The Gregg County Jail has hired two registered nurses to help its medical staff when needed, as the jail continues dealing with ongoing challenges created by COVID-19.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano on Monday received unanimous approval from the Gregg County Commissioners Court for contracts with two registered nurses, Julie Moore and Jennifer Bautista. The contracts allow each of the nurses to work up to 40 hours per week for $35 per hour.
“We’ve had a difficult time making staffing over the past three months ...,” Cerliano told the commissioners. “After discussions, we decided to seek professional staff ... that could provide support to the medical staff and care for the inmates, since we’ve had such a large number of COVID-positive inmates when we did the mass testing.”
The jail medical staff includes a pharmacy tech, a nurse’s aide and 12 nurses, but Cerliano said the jail has one open nurse position, and at one point two nurses were off work because they had tested positive for COVID-19. One of the nurses has returned.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo asked about whether health department nurses could help at the jail, with Cerliano telling Primo that question should be directed to the health department.”
I need people that can work days, nights, weekends, holidays. We didn’t have that available,” Cerliano said, adding that at one time the jail had nine nurses and more than 50 inmates with COVID-19. The Marvin A. Smith Facility where the jail originally had moved COVID-19 patients reached capacity, and then additional COVID-19-positive inmates also were housed at the North Jail in downtown Longview.
Hiring the two extra nurses to work as needed “would make sure we have sufficient coverage,” Cerliano said.
He cited other challenges, including 17 open jailer positions, with five jailers positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and three others deployed with the National Guard.
“It’s been a difficult three months, I don’t mind telling you. It’s been very difficult on our staff,” Cerliano said.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice in April stopped accepting inmates who have been sentenced to state jail or prison, Cerliano said, which means he has more than 50 inmates who should have been transferred elsewhere but he can’t move from the jail.
Since April, the jail has accepted 793 new arrivals, with a current jail population of 605 men and women, he said. The jail has a capacity of 916 inmates, but Cerliano said that number doesn’t consider the need to quarantine new arrivals, inmates sick with other issues and patients sick with COVID-19.
“It remains extremely difficult for us to attempt to quarantine new arrests, to deal with COVID positives, to deal with those that are sick with other issues and try to protect them so they don’t get COVID, and we’re doing all that” with the staff issues he mentioned, Cerliano said.
“It is a struggle, and it remains to be a struggle every day,” the sheriff said.
He said the jail on Monday had 52 COVID-positive inmates, but 47 of them had been retested on Friday and would be retested Monday to see if they qualify to be classified as recovered. He said he expects to see a “double-digit” decrease in the number of positive inmates when those results are back.
Cerliano spoke in response to questions from Primo, who expressed concern about a change announced Friday in reporting countywide COVID-19-positive numbers. The county previously had included positive jail inmate results in the total, but officials said they have started pulling that number out of the county total at the direction of the Northeast Texas Health Distrist. County officials said Monday that NET Health provided that direction because it doesn’t include county jail numbers in the statistics it reports, so the change provides continuity throughout the region.
Cerliano also noted that jail numbers are available daily on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website and he said he would provide those to Primo each day, too.
”Excluding any group distorts the true level of the virus in our community,” Primo said. “Those numbers that appears to the public is what the individual people have to make their decisions about school and work, church, everything — what the virus level is in our community.”